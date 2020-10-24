KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have identified a homicide suspect who was killed by Kansas City police in a ride-share vehicle during an exchange of gunfire as a 26-year-old.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Ennice Ross Jr. was killed Friday after officers stopped the vehicle in which he was riding. Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the patrol, said the other occupants exited the vehicle before the man pointed a handgun at himself and then shot at officers.

Officers then returned fire, striking the man, Lowe said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. No officers were hurt.

Police said officers were stopping the vehicle while investigating the killing of Shermaine Taylor, who was pronounced dead Wednesday in an alley.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.