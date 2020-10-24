President Trump will hold a campaign rally on Monday in Allentown, Pennsylvania, a key district in the swing state.

Trump campaign officials said the president will appear at Lehigh Valley International Airport with Republican candidates.

The airport is in the 7th Congressional District, which Mr. Trump lost narrowly on his way to capturing the state by about 44,000 votes in 2016. It’s a traditional swing district that includes Northampton County, a working-class area that he won by several thousand votes.

