President Trump voted early in Florida on Saturday morning, the first time he’s cast a ballot in person in the state since becoming a resident about a year ago.

“I voted for a guy named Trump,” the president told reporters with a smile. “Everything was perfect, right by the rules … very secure.”

Mr. Trump cast his ballot in at the Palm Beach County Library, near his Mar-a-Lago resort. The president held two campaign rallies in the crucial swing state on Friday, and is traveling on Saturday to campaign in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Statewide in Florida, 641,324 Republicans have voted early this week compared to 499,802 Democrats, according to the Florida Secretary of State’s website. Democrats lead in voting by mail in Florida, 1,610,564 to 1,041,525.

