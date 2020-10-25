Senate Republicans advanced President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett Sunday on a party-line vote, setting up her final confirmation vote for Monday night that is all but certain to succeed.

By 51 to 48, Judge Barrett’s confirmation will take place in the next 30 hours.

Sunday’s cloture vote limited debate on the nomination to 30 hours which would bring the final confirmation vote to around 7:30 pm Monday.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican, both voted against advancing the nominee, reasoning they thought the confirmation should wait until after the Nov. 3 elections.

Sen. Kamala Harris, California Democrat, did not vote Sunday.

