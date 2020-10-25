Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, said Sunday that she would support House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s bid for another speakership — if the California Democrat is the most progressive contender.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, the most prominent member of the House’s progressive wing, addressed the leadership issue shortly after Mrs. Pelosi said she planned to seek another term as House speaker.

“I believe that we have to see those races as they come, see what candidates are there. I am committed to making sure that we have the most progressive candidate there,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” as shown on the transcript.

“But if Speaker Pelosi is that most progressive candidate, then I will be supporting her,” she said.

Mrs. Pelosi was elected House speaker, a post she first held in 2007, after Democrats retook the House in 2018, despite rumblings about a challenge from the left.

She told CNN earlier Sunday that she would seek the leadership post again if Democrats keep the House in the Nov. 3 election.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez also stressed that her top priority was for Democrats to maintain control of the chamber.

“I want to make sure that we win the House. I do believe that we will,” said Ms. Ocasio-Cortez. “But it’s critically important that we are supporting Democrats in tight swing races, making sure that not only all of them come back, but that we grow our majority.”

