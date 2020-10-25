The FBI announce an investigation Sunday after someone set fire to a ballot drop box in Boston overnight.

The box was outside the Boston Public Library, and the fire likely destroyed five to 10 ballots, The Boston Globe reported. More than 100 ballots were salvageable.

A man was captured on film approaching the box holding what appears to be an object already on fire.

“Federal authorities are now investigating this matter,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta and U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a joint statement.

“For the next several weeks, it is a top priority of our offices to help maintain the integrity of the election process in Massachusetts by aggressively enforcing federal election laws,” Agent Bonavolonta and Mr. Lelling said.

Massachusetts says voters can track whether their ballot has been processed, and if they cast a ballot at that box they can get a replacement.

