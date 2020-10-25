A Coast Guard officer was one of two service members who died during a Navy training flight Friday when their airplane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Alabama.

Ens. Morgan Garrett, a recent graduate of the Coast Guard Academy, was killed when her T-6B Texan II trainer went down in a residential neighborhood in Foley, Alabama.

“On behalf of the Coast Guard Academy, I offer my sincerest condolences to her family, friends, classmates and shipmates,” Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, the academy’s superintendent, said in a statement.

The identity of the other officer aboard the trainer plane has not yet been released. According to local authorities, the trainer went down near a elementary school.

“No civilians were injured on the ground. [Department of Defense] and Navy personnel will be handling the investigation,” the Baldwin County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Ens. Garrett’s hometown was Waxhaw, North Carolina. She was a marine and environmental sciences major who competed in track and field as a mid-stance runner, Adm. Kelly said.

“She left an indelible mark on her classmates and the entire community and she will be sorely missed by all,” he said. “Please look out for one another — especially those who knew Morgan well.”

The T-6B Texan II is a single-engine turboprop aircraft. It is primarily used for the initial training of military aviators.

