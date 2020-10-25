KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man has been convicted in a fatal shooting in 2019 in downtown Kansas City.

Timothy Fernandez, 43, was convicted Friday of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the February 2019 shooting of Michael Brown near a gas station in the city’s Crossroads District.

Surveillance video showed the two men speaking near the station. As Bryan walked away, Fernandez pulled out a gun and shot him in the back, according to court records.

Fernandez was linked to the crime by DNA and fingerprints, prosecutors said.

Fernandez will be sentenced Dec. 10.

