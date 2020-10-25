FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - A woman has been accused of fatally stabbing her older brother in San Juan County, authorities said,

County Sheriff’s officials said 22-year-old Mykelti Brown was arrested Saturday in the area of Crouch Mesa and she was beng held on suspicion of an open count of murder in the death of 31-year-old Levi Loma.

Deputies dispatched to the scene found the victim being treated for an apparent stab wound and Brown being restrained by a family member.

They said Loma was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t disclose a possible motive for the stabbing.

They said Brown also had an arrest warrant for failure to appear for a felony count of battery upon a peace officer and misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

It was unclear Sunday if Brown had an attorney yet who could speak on her behalf.

