House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she would seek another term as speaker if Democrats retain control after the Nov. 3 elections.

Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if she was “going to run for another term as speaker,” she replied that, as long as Democrats keep the House, “Yes, I am.”

“But let me also say that we have to win the Senate,” Ms. Pelosi said on “State of the Union” before turning her attention to the coronavirus.

“All this discussion of the virus takes us to the importance of this election,” she said. “Vote your health.”

Pollsters expect Democrats to retake the House, which currently has 232 Democrats, 197 Republicans, one Libertarian and five vacancies.

The California Democrat became the first female House speaker in 2007. She lost her post when Republicans took over in 2011 but regained the speakership after Democrats won control of the chamber in the 2018 midterm elections.

