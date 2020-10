WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware said they are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old injured.

Wilmington Police said the shooting occurred late Saturday. The injured teenager was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound where he was listed in stable condition.

Police asked the public for help with the investigation. No charges were immediately announced.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.