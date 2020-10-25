Several Arab countries are expected to normalize relations with Israel following Sudan’s decision to do so last week, the White House’s chief of staff said Sunday.

Up to five other Arab countries will soon be entering into a similar agreement with Israel, Mark Meadows told Fox News.

“We have the hope of finally having peace in the Middle East,” Mr. Meadows told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Sudan will join Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in normalizing diplomatic relations with Israel. They were the first Persian Gulf states to recognize the Jewish state in nearly 30 years.

President Trump has removed Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, opening up economic aid and investment in the country.

Mr. Meadows said it you had asked him three months ago, he would have had a difficult time believing Sudan and Israel would be speaking to each other in a diplomatic setting.

“Never bet against this president,” the chief of staff said. “Him and his team, they did miraculous work.”

