EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Two people were killed and four people were take into custody following a shooting in the parking lot of the Meadowlands Racetrack, New Jersey State Police said.

The shooting took place just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died at a hospital, Lt. Jeff Flynn said.

Flynn did not have any additional information about the victims or the four people who were taken into custody.

The shooting remained under investigation.

