Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a terse message immediately after the Senate voted Monday to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation: Pack the court.

“Expand the court,” tweeted the New York Democrat following the 52-48 vote.

Her response came as another indication that Democrat presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden if elected would come under considerable pressure from the left to add seats to the court to dilute the high court’s conservative majority.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez accused Republicans of voting to approve Ms. Barrett’s nomination “because they don’t believe Dems have the stones to play hardball like they do.”

“And for a long time they’ve been correct. But do not let them bully the public into thinking their bulldozing is normal but a response isn’t,” she tweeted. “There is a legal process for expansion.”

The Supreme Court has had nine members since 1869, but Mr. Biden said last week that he would appoint a bipartisan commission to make recommendations on changes to the court system.

