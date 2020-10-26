BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting late last week at a Brockton motel.

D’Vante Bly-Mollenthiel, 22, of Brockton was arrested Sunday and is expected to be arraigned Monday on a murder charge, according to a statement from the Plymouth district attorney’s office. It was not clear if he had an attorney.

Officers responded to the Super 8 Motel at about 6:30 p.m. Friday after receiving several 911 calls.

The victim, identified as Christopher Lascase, 20, of Brockton, was found in a second-floor room suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Authorities did not disclose a possible motive.

“Preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random act of violence,” the DA’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The death was the city’s fourth homicide of the year, and the second this month.

