BURKESVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Arson investigators are trying to determine whether a blaze that damaged a Kentucky city hall building was intentionally set.

The Burkesville government building suffered fire damage early Sunday to a section where police offices are located, news outlets reported.

The majority of the files and furniture contained in the building were able to be removed, Fire Chief Greg Cary said. Authorities did not say there were injuries.

Cary said an arson expert was called to the scene as part of the routine investigation, though authorities did not immediately say whether arson was believed to be the cause.

City employees were set to work out of a building across the street until further notice, officials said.

