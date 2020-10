Former President Barack Obama is headed back to Florida on behalf of Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden a week out from the 2020 presidential election.

Mr. Obama is set to headline a drive-in rally in Orlando.

President Trump won Florida in 2016. Polls show Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden are running neck and neck in the battleground state.

