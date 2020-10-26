Joseph R. Biden said Monday President Trump is the “worst possible president and worst possible person” to lead the country’s response to the coronavirus, and said he isn’t holding campaign rallies because he wants to prevent COVID-19 superspreader events.

Speaking to reporters during a brief campaign stop in Delaware County, Penn., Mr. Biden said the Trump administration has “waved the white flag” in the battle against COVID-19 and highlighted White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows recent admission that the United States is “not going to control” the coronavirus.

“The bottom line is Donald Trump is the worst possible president and the worst possible person to try to lead us through this pandemic,” Mr. Biden said. “He just doesn’t have any idea what to do or just doesn’t care.”

Mr. Biden’s swing into Pennsylvania coincided with a busy day of campaigning for Mr. Trump. The president held three separate rallies across the battleground state.

Mr. Trump has been far more active than Mr. Biden on the campaign trail, fueling concerns that the Democrat is missing an opportunity to strengthen his chances of flipping The White House.

Others have said it makes sense for Mr. Biden to keep a relatively thin schedule because it keeps the limelight squarely on a weakened president.

On Monday, Mr. Biden downplayed the idea that Mr. Trump is out-hustling him.

“The big difference between us and why it looks like we are not traveling [is] we are not putting on superspreaders,” he said, pointing out that his campaign promotes wearing masks and social distancing. “It is important to be responsible.”

Mr. Biden said he is confident that he can rebuild the so-called Blue Wall across the Midwest by returning Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to the blue column after Mr. Trump won them four years ago.

Mr. Biden said he has a “fighting chance” in Iowa, Georgia, Ohio, and North Carolina.

On Tuesday, Mr. Biden is scheduled to travel to Georgia and he has events penciled in later in the week in Florida, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

His running mate Sen. Kamala Harris of California is scheduled to be in Arizona on Wednesday and Texas on Friday.

Former President Barack Obama, meanwhile, is set to headline a Biden-Harris rally Tuesday in Florida.

Mr. Biden said Monday said it is appalling for Mr. Trump to tell his supporters, as he did over the weekend in Wisconsin, that doctors are inflating the number of coronavirus cases because they “get more money” from the federal government.

“What in the hell is the matter with this man?” Mr. Biden said. “Mr. President, more than 1,000 healthcare workers have lost their lives fighting COVID.”

“They are not profiting, they’re dying,” he said.

