The Black Church Action Fund is mobilizing to get one million Black churchgoers to the polls in next week’s election.

The group launched a “Souls to the Polls” bus tour of the southeast to drive up voter turnout in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. The Black Church PAC, which is affiliated with the Black Church Action Fund, has endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

“Our overall goal is to engage and activate one million Black church voters,” said Rev. Michael McBride, Black Church Action Fund co-founder and Black Church Action PAC founding member, in a statement. “Prior to the tour, we’d launched virtual ‘Souls to the Polls’ events, text-a-thons, phone banks, voter registration drives, and digital organizing workshops. We will leave no stones unturned to ensure Black voters vote in historic numbers.”

On Tuesday, the Black Church Action Fund’s bus tour rolls into Charlotte, North Carolina, and has three planned events. The group’s events are designed to provide voters with information about how to respond to voting irregularities and intimidation, deliver care packages containing personal protective equipment, and other materials to assist people’s voting experiences.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.