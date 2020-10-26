Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin endorsed Republican Sen. Martha McSally in the Arizona race against Democratic challenger and former astronaut Mark Kelly.

Using “FTR lingo,” apparently referencing Ms. McSally’s service as a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, Mr. Aldrin, also a retired Air Force pilot, encouraged the senator to wave as she passes Mr. Kelly in the Senate race.

12 o’clock is straight ahead. 6 o’clock is behind. Fighter pilots understand what “check six” means in FTR lingo talk.

Martha, wave as you move ahead past Mark, to 12 o’clock, and you win for Arizona! — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) October 25, 2020

Ms. McSally later thanked Mr. Aldrin for his support and tweeted an image declaring, “Buzz Aldrin is on team McSally.”

“Absolute honor to have the support of hero astronaut Buzz Aldrin in this mission!” the senator tweeted. “We must hold this seat, the Senate, and save the country. It’s a dog fight, and as we fighter pilots say: Fight’s On!”

“American hero @TheRealBuzz knows I’m a fighter for Arizona and our freedoms — that’s why he’s supporting my campaign,” she added. “Buzz, we are excited to have you on the team. Let’s finish this fight!”

The endorsement comes several weeks after former astronauts Tom Stafford, Charlie Duke, and Jack Lousma penned an op-ed endorsing Ms. McSally, saying Mr. Kelly is campaigning on the hope that voters are “so impressed with his background that they ignore the fact that he’s supported radical gun control activists, that his plan for the eventual government takeover of health care would end Medicare as we know it, and that he’d vote to raise our taxes.”

“McSally has delivered for Arizona, while Mark Kelly embraces Democrat ideology that would be bad for our country — leaving us with less freedoms, less security and less control of our lives,” the former astronauts wrote Oct. 5.

Despite the show of support, Ms. McSally is trailing Mr. Kelly, husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords, by 5.6 points, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

