Residents of El Paso, Texas, have been placed under curfew and ordered to shelter at home for at least two weeks as coronavirus cases continue to flood local hospitals.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego on Sunday evening issued a shelter-at-home order and a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on residents who are not conducting so-called “essential” business, like going to work, grocery shopping, or voting.

The order forces bars, taverns and pubs that don’t also serve as restaurants to close during the two-week period and restaurants must halt all dining services except for drive-through and takeout between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The order bans all indoor sporting events and all outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people, with some exceptions like religious gatherings and youth camps.

Violation of the order, which expires Nov. 9 at midnight, is a Class C Misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.

“We are in a crisis stage,” said Judge Samaniego, the county’s top elected official.

“If we continue on this trend, we risk detrimental effects to our entire health care system,” said the city’s director of public health, Angela Mora. “For the sake of those hospitalized and the front line health care workers working tirelessly each day to care for them, we ask you to please stay home for two weeks and eliminate your interactions with those outside your household until we can flatten the curve.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday that the El Paso civic center will be converted into a medical care site and will have a capacity of 50 beds and can expand to 100 beds if needed.

