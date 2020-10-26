ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — In-person early voting is starting in Maryland.

The first day begins Monday and runs for eight consecutive days. That includes Saturday and Sunday. Early voting will end in Maryland the day before Election Day, which is Tuesday of next week.

Maryland has same-day voter registration, so residents who missed the advance voter registration deadline can register to vote at early voting and Election Day vote centers. They are open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The Maryland State Board of Elections says voters must wear a mask at voting centers and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet (2 meters) between other people.

