The New York Post has endorsed President Trump in a very helpful way. The news organization has offered a 30-paragraph rationale that outlines what Mr. Trump has accomplished while in office — boosting the economy, quelling globalism, curbing illegal immigration, and producing productive court nominations and deft foreign policy. Among other things. The endorsement forecasts a bright future.

“We can return to the explosive job creation, rising wages and general prosperity we had before the pandemic. We can have economic freedom and opportunity, and resist cancel culture and censorship. We can put annus horribilis, 2020, behind us and make America great again, again. We can do all this — if we make the right choice on Nov. 3. The New York Post endorses President Donald J. Trump for re-election,” the news organization said.

“As this campaign has made clear, Joe Biden is a figurehead candidate for the Democratic Party. He rarely takes questions, sticks to his stump speeches, puts a lid on the day at the late hour of 9 a.m. There’s no reason to think his presidency would be any different. The assurgent left of the party, AOC and the Squad, are salivating at the possibility of pushing through their agenda. Kamala Harris is measuring the drapes. Whatever moderate impulses Joe Biden may have, expect them to evaporate quickly in office — particularly if there’s a united blue Congress behind him,” the Post said.

“President Trump will not be looking to remake the country. He will trust that America will, given support but not interference, bounce back. He will, in short, not get in the way. Re-electing him is the best choice for the United States. Plus, it’ll really tick off Hollywood,” the endorsement concluded.

A VISIT TO THE ‘LITTLE WHITE HOUSE’

President Trump has seven rallies in four states through Wednesday. Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden has a single appearance in Georgia on Tuesday, which is a surprise, given that his campaign originally advised that Mr. Biden had called a “lid” on his appearances until Election Day.

The nominee will be in Georgia, a state Republicans have held since 1996.

Mr. Biden will appear in Warm Springs, a town of 425 in the western part of Georgia, and the summer home of Franklin D. Roosevelt, known locally as the “Little White House.”

In the meantime, the news media is making the most of Mr. Biden’s scarcity on the campaign trail, framing it as a calculated strategy.

“Donald Trump is chasing every possible opening across the electoral map. Joe Biden is sitting on his lead, carefully surveying the landscape for states that might serve as insurance policies,” noted Politico on Monday.

“It’s a jarring flip of the script for an incumbent president and his challenger eight days before Election Day. Trump, in the last gasp of his campaign, is barreling across the country, hoping large rallies and bets placed across the board will pay off for his underdog campaign. Biden is doing fewer and smaller events — and even peering past the election toward governing.”

THE IVY COVERED HALLS

The University of Oklahoma has an issue with a certain segment of its student body.

“College Democrats demand Ann Coulter speech be canceled, say it threatens students’ well-being,” reports the College Fix, a news organization which tracks liberal influences on college campuses.

The College Democrats organization has demanded Ms. Coulter’s event on Nov. 5 to be canceled “to protect the well-being of the community,” the group said.

“If your mental health is that fragile, you don’t belong in college,” counters Glenn Reynolds, founder of the PJ Media’s popular InstaPundit blog.

Mr. Reynolds is quite familiar with the campus environment, incidentally. He is currently the Beauchamp Brogan Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of Tennessee College of Law.

MR. GAETZ HAS A SAY

An event of note for Tuesday: The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute will host Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, for a livestreamed discussion about the “MAGA populist movement” as well as a look at the lawmaker’s new book, “Firebrand: Dispatches from the Front Lines of the MAGA Revolution.”

The free event begins at 7 p.m. Eastern — but you must register for it. Find the details at Reaganfoundation.org/programs-events.

ONE THING WE ALL AGREE ABOUT

Maybe the mood of the nation will get better in exactly one week, when Election Day arrives. Maybe it won’t. There is one thing, however, that the political parties agree upon at this uneasy juncture. The American Psychological Association weighs in with the results of its own recent poll:

“A presidential election looms, and though the political climate is often described as divisive, stress about the election exists on both sides of the aisle. Around two-thirds of adults say that the current political climate (68%) or 2020 U.S. presidential election (68%) is a significant source of stress. Regardless of political party, majorities say that the election is a significant source of stress (76% of Democrats, 67% of Republicans and 64% of Independents),” the organization says.

While tensions were also high during the last presidential election, the proportion of “Americans who say they are stressed about the presidential election has increased dramatically since 2016, when 52% reported this stressor,” the group says.

Then again, you probably sensed this already.

The poll of 3,409 U.S. adults was conducted Aug. 4-26 and released Thursday.

POLL DU JOUR

• 77% of U.S. adults say they “trust” or “strongly trust” local police not to interfere with the voting process on Election Day.

• 73% say they are concerned about the potential for “widespread civil unrest and violence” following the election.

• 43% are concerned about “election interference” at their polling location on Election Day.

• 42% say police presence at their polling place on Election Day would “increase their confidence in the integrity of the election.”

• 30% are unsure if police presence would increase their confidence.

Source: A National Police Foundation / ElucD survey of 1,291 U.S. adults conducted Oct. 8-13 and released Monday.

