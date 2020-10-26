Minnesota’s GOP Senate candidate Jason Lewis was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery on Monday, according to his campaign.

Mr. Lewis, a former congressman, is running against incumbent Sen. Tina Smith, Minnesota Democrat, in next week’s election.

“Early this morning, Congressman Lewis was rushed to the emergency room with severe abdominal pain,” Tom Szymanski, Mr. Lewis’ campaign manager, said in a statement on Monday. “Following tests and examination, doctors determined that he is suffering from a severe internal hernia, a diagnosis which they indicated is life-threatening if not treated quickly. As such, Congressman Lewis was rushed into emergency surgery which he is now undergoing.”

Mr. Szymanski said Mr. Lewis was in good spirits before going into surgery and was speculating about when he could return to the campaign trail.

Mr. Lewis is trailing Ms. Smith by 5.8 percentage points in RealClearPolitics’ average of polls, but the gap has narrowed in the last month. A KSTP-SurveyUSA poll released last week showed Ms. Smith leading by 1 percentage point, 43-42, with 12% of voters remaining undecided.

