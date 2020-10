Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will swear in Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett after she is confirmed to the high court Monday night.

“Justice Clarence Thomas will administer the official Constitutional Oath to Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House tonight,” a senior White House official told The Washington Times.

Senate Republicans are expected to confirm the president’s nominee and then hold a celebratory ceremony at the White House.

