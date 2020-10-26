Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris took a pass when given multiple opportunities to say whether she believes Judge Amy Coney Barrett is qualified to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I believe that this whole process has been absolutely illegitimate,” Ms. Harris told WXYZ-TV in Michigan over the weekend when asked if she believes Judge Barrett is qualified. “I will be voting against her.”

Asked again if she believes Judge Barrett is qualified, Ms. Harris said: “I believe this is an absolutely illegitimate process.”

Judge Barrett is on track to win confirmation on Monday over protests from Ms. Harris and other Democrats who say the vote in the U.S. Senate is taking place too close to Election Day.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Republican, had initially indicated she would not support moving forward with a nomination this close to the election but said over the weekend she would vote yes on the question of confirming Judge Barrett.

“It is clear that she is qualified by any objective standard and has received the highest possible rating from the American Bar Association,” Ms. Murkowski said.

Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican, said Sunday that her planned “no” vote does not reflect any conclusions she reached about Judge Barrett’s qualifications.

Ms. Collins said the Senate should follow the precedent it set in 2016 with the election-year blockade of Judge Merrick Garland, former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court pick.

