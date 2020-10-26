Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris said Monday that Joseph R. Biden’s Justice Department would operate independently, after saying last year that her DOJ would have “no choice” but to pursue charges against President Trump under certain circumstances.

“We will not have a Department of Justice that conducts itself as the personal lawyer of the president such as the way that Donald Trump has done,” Ms. Harris said on ABC’s “The View.”

“Whoever leads the Department of Justice, if we win, is someone who will be independent and will make the decision based on whatever, in their discretion with the facts and evidence they have, is appropriate without any interference from the White House,” said Ms. Harris, a senator from California and former state attorney general.

Ms. Harris had been asked about her own remarks during her 2020 presidential campaign about prosecuting Mr. Trump.

She had said in June 2019 she would want her DOJ to pursue obstruction of justice charges against Mr. Trump after he left office if he wasn’t impeached.

“I believe that they would have no choice and that they should, yes,” she told NPR.

The Democrat-led House ultimately did vote to impeach Mr. Trump in December, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for his role in allegedly pressuring Ukraine to dig up dirt on Mr. Biden.

The GOP-led Senate voted to acquit Mr. Trump earlier this year.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.