Another major rapper has come out in support of President Trump — and blamed Democrat Joe Biden’s high taxes for it.

Lil Pump took to Instagram to post an image of himself shaking hands with Mr. Trump with the caption “THE DAY I MET TRUMP #trump202022020.”

He also posted a video going on an obscenity-laden tear against “Sleepy Joe.”

“All I gotta say is ‘Trump 2020 b—-‘” he said. “F— I look like paying a extra 33 in tax for Biden, b——ass n——.”

“F— sleepy Joe n——. Trump 2020 b****,” concluded Lil Pump, who was born Gazzy Garcia.

The surprise endorsement came a week after fellow rap star 50 Cent endorsed Mr. Trump on similar grounds, saying he didn’t want to become “20 Cent” by having to pay an effective 60% tax rate, which CNBC calculated is what top-earning New Yorkers would pay in effective taxes at all levels if Mr. Biden wins the election and gets his plans passed.

As for 50 Cent himself, he posted again on the election and criticized Mr. Trump, though without exactly endorsing Mr. Biden, in an emoji-heavy post reacting to Chelsea Handler’s saying the rapper-actor born Curtis Jackson couldn’t support Mr. Trump because he is black.

“A what, another spin F— Donald Trump, I never liked him. for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL,” 50 Cent wrote.

