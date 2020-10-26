Vice President Mike Pence will skip tonight’s Supreme Court confirmation vote for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Several people in Mr. Pence’s office have tested positive for COVID-19 and while Senate Republicans had brushed aside Democratic demands that he absent himself, the party changed course early Monday evening.

The Hill, citing a senior Senate Republican aide, reported that the White House had indicated that Mr. Pence will not be there.

“That’s my understanding” Senate Republican Whip John Thune told reporters.

As vice president, Mr. Pence can cast tie-breaking votes, but that function will almost certainly not be necessary, as 52 Republican senators have said they plan to vote to confirm Judge Barrett.

The roll-call vote is expected to start at around 7:30 p.m.

