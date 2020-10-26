D.C. Mayor Muriel Boswer on Monday criticized White House plans to conduct an outdoor swearing-in ceremony Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is expected to be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

During a coronavirus update, Miss Bowser redirected a reporter’s question about the proposed event to residents.

“D.C. residents and voters: What does it feel like to see people flaunt scientific evidence and common sense?” the mayor asked.

Although the White House has not officially announced any plans, ABC News reported Sunday that senior administration sources said an outdoor ceremony Monday night was in the works.

One month ago, several people including President Trump and the first lady contracted the coronavirus after attending an event in the Rose Garden to honor Judge Barrett’s nomination.

Miss Bowser, a Democrat, said that she does not want residents “to be in that situation” and that people need to have a plan to leave places where they do not feel comfortable.

“For all you know, you could be packed in a Rose Garden event with somebody sitting next to you hacking. Ask yourself, ‘Are you going to get up and leave in the middle of the president’s remarks?’ If you’re not, then you shouldn’t go,” she said.

D.C. officials have cited a Rose Garden gathering last month as a “superspreader” event, saying it was responsible for an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the city and the Trump administration.

As of Monday, the District had a coronavirus test positivity rate of 1.9% and reported 16,812 total cases and 642 deaths.

