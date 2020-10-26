Former President Barack Obama said President Trump is worse than “Florida Man” during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden over the weekend.

During a drive-in rally at the Florida International University campus in Miami, Mr. Obama told voters they’ll finally have a “normal president” in Mr. Biden.

“We’re not going to have a president that goes out of his way to insult anybody who he doesn’t think is nice enough to him,” he said Saturday. “We won’t have a president who threatens people with jail for just criticizing him. That’s not normal behavior, Florida. You wouldn’t tolerate it from a coworker. You wouldn’t tolerate it from a high school principal. You wouldn’t tolerate it from a coach. You wouldn’t tolerate it from a family member. Florida Man wouldn’t even do this stuff. Why are we accepting it from the president of the United States?”

“Florida Man” is the 2013-era internet meme spurred from the oftentimes bizarre headlines concerning residents of the Sunshine State.

“With Joe and [vice presidential nominee] Kamala [Harris] at the helm, you won’t have to think about them every single day,” Mr. Obama said. “There might be a whole day where they won’t be on TV. There might be a whole day where they don’t tweet some craziness. You won’t have to argue about them every day. It won’t be so exhausting just having a normal president. You’ll be able to go about your lives knowing that the president’s not going to suggest injecting bleach or we tweet conspiracy theories about secret cabals running the world or claiming that or retweeting the claim that Navy SEALs didn’t actually kill [Osama] bin Laden.”

Mr. Obama made the comments the same day Mr. Trump cast a vote for himself in-person at a library in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The former president made very similar comments during his first in-person rally for Mr. Biden in Philadelphia on Wednesday, except instead of Florida Man he compared the president to a “crazy uncle.”

Obama: “We will not have a POTUS who threatens people with jail for just criticizing him. That is not normal behavior, Florida. You would not tolerate it from a coworker … ‘Florida man’ wouldn’t even do this stuff. Why are we accepting it from the the president?” pic.twitter.com/VkscnSJaqd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.