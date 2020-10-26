PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) - A man shot in the parking lot of a Pawtucket car wash has died, police said Monday.

Pawtucket police responding to the Water Works Car Wash at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head, Det. Sgt. Christopher LeFort said in a statement.

The victim, identified by police as Julius Bell, 39, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police are investigating whether the shooting was connected to a fight in the parking lot involving several people. It was not clear if Bell was involved in the fight or was a bystander, LeFort said.

No arrests have been announced.

