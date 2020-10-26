Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said the latest cease-fire between two opposing sides in long-standing clashes in Libya is a “courageous step.”

In a statement, he applauded the United Nations’ role in brokering the cease-fire and said it is “crucial for this progress to continue and for all parties to the conflict to support this success.”

His comments come days after the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and rival government backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar participated in nearly a week of negotiations to end nine years of conflict.

As part of the deal, all foreign fighters will be required to leave Libya within three months. It is also expected to establish a joint military force and a solution to monitor future violations.

“We welcome the announcement of Libyans signing a nationwide, immediate cease-fire agreement,” Mr. Pompeo said. “We commend Libyan leadership on all sides for taking this courageous step.”

