Senate Democrats asked Vice President Mike Pence to stay out of the chamber Monday due to his exposure to a staffer with COVID-19 instead of appearing with lawmakers at the confirmation vote of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

In a letter sent to the vice president by top Senate Democrats Sunday, they note his vote as a tie-breaker isn’t needed, so they asked him to stay away.

“With five of your closest aides recently testing positive for COVID-19, it is not a risk worth taking. We ask you to reconsider,” the letter said.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters Monday morning the schedule was still in flux as to if Mr. Pence would be presiding over the confirmation vote, which is slated for Monday night.

Republicans have a majority of votes to confirm Judge Barrett without Mr. Pence needing to cast a tie-breaking vote.

Recently, Mr. Pence’s office has had several aides contract the coronavirus, including his chief of staff.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.