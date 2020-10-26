ALLENTOWN, Pa. — President Trump said on Monday that Joseph R. Biden has “waved the white flag on life,” responding to the Democrat’s accusations that the president has given up fighting the coronavirus.

“He’s waved a white flag on life. He doesn’t leave his basement. He’s a pathetic candidate,” Mr. Trump told reporters upon arriving here for a campaign rally. “We are absolutely rounding the corner.”

The Democrat has no campaign events scheduled for Monday.

Mr. Biden said the president has surrendered to the virus, after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the administration isn’t trying to defeat the pandemic.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.