ALLENTOWN, Pa. — President Trump barnstormed across Pennsylvania on Monday, telling voters that Democrat Joseph R. Biden’s move way from the oil industry would be an “economic death sentence” for the state’s natural-gas industry.

Campaigning in this swing district, the president told supporters that he wanted to address “an issue of existential importance to Pennsylvania.” He said during their debate last week, Mr. Biden made “the most shocking admission” that he would “transition” the U.S. energy industry away from fossil fuels.

“Joe Biden confirmed his plan to abolish the entire U.S. oil industry. He wants to go with windmills that are made in Germany and China,” Mr. Trump said. “Biden’s plan is an economic death sentence for Pennsylvania’s energy sector. He will eradicate your energy and send Pennsylvania into a crippling depression.”

He said the result would be “mass layoffs, constant blackouts and brownouts, soaring gas prices.”

Mr. Biden, retreating from his comment, said during a campaign stop in the Philadelphia suburbs on Saturday that he would not ban “fracking,” a form of drilling for natural gas that is widespread in Pennsylvania.

The president also accused Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf of trying to block his three rallies in the state on Monday due to coronavirus concerns. He said the governor “made it almost impossible to find any site” for the rallies.

“He’s got your whole commonwealth shut down,” Mr. Trump said as the crowd booed the governor. “Next time give us a little notice, governor. I’ll remember it, Tom. He tried shutting us out of two other venues.”

Polls in the state show Mr. Biden leading by an average of 5 percentage points. The president predicted he’ll win by a larger margin than he did four years ago.

Trump supporter Christine Yothers of Northampton County said she came to see the president because “I love him.”

“He’s done everything for America,” she said. “He cares about the safety of the country. He’s the most pro-life president ever. He’s for guns, God and keeping the economy safe.

Andrew Walsh traveled from Long Island, New York, to see Mr. Trump.

“He’s protecting our borders, he’s lowering our taxes, he’s bringing jobs back,” Mr. Walsh said. “He’s getting rid of Nancy Pelosi, hopefully.”

