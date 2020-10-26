PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Firefighters found a woman stabbed to death after extinguishing a fire in an apartment in the city’s Brewerytown section.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire with people trapped inside around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

After they put out the flames, police said firefighters discovered Devin Gold, 27, with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old man was found with injuries nearby, police said. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not known.

Police have not said who stabbed the woman.

Two other people escaped the fire. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

