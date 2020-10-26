Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Monday that his company has already helped register 4.4 million Americans to vote ahead of next week’s election, exceeding the company’s goal.

“This year, we launched the largest voting information campaign in U.S. history, with the goal of helping 4 million people register to vote. Today, we hit our goal,” Mr. Zuckerberg said in a post on Facebook. “We estimate we’ve helped 4.4 million people register across our apps — based on conversion rates we calculated from states we’ve partnered with.”

On Wednesday, Mr. Zuckerberg will testify before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing focused about Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Alongside Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Mr. Zuckerberg is expected to field questions about the efficacy of Section 230, which provides protection for companies such as Facebook from legal liability for material that users post on its platform.

Lawmakers upset with Facebook’s decision to restrict the distribution of news reports involving Hunter Biden’s emails that could damage his father’s presidential campaign have scheduled a separate Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Nov. 17, featuring testimony from Mr. Zuckerberg and Mr. Dorsey.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.