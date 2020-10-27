Joseph R. Biden is closing out his presidential campaign with the same basic message that he started it, telling voters in a new television ad that “we are in a battle for the soul of the nation” and “character is on the ballot.”

Flexing its fundraising edge over President Trump, the Biden campaign announced Tuesday it is rolling out a pair of national ads that will run through Election Day as well as a series of ads targeting Latino voters that will run in 11 states, including Arizona, Florida and Pennsylvania.

“This is our opportunity to leave the dark angry politics of the past four years behind us — to choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction,” Mr. Biden said in a “Rising” ad. “I believe it is time to unite the country and come together as a nation, but I can’t do it without you so I am asking for your vote.”

The other national ad features his wife, Jill Biden, who says Mr. Biden has served as a positive example of what is possible after losing his first wife Neilia and daughter Naomi, who died in a 1972 accident.

“His life had been shattered, but as one of Joe’s favorite quotes reminds us, ‘Faith sees best in the dark,’” she said in the ad. “Joe’s faith helped him channel his grief into purpose.”

“Right now a lot of families are hurting and I know in my heart that if we entrust this nation to Joe, he will do for these families what he did for ours — bring us together, help us find light in the darkness, keep hope for the future alive in all of us,” Mrs. Biden said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.