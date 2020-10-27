Joseph R. Biden said Tuesday that he’s the candidate to bring America together amid the current public health crisis and that he’s not going to “wave the white flag of surrender” in the battle against the coronavirus.

He said the U.S. needs a president “who cares less about his TV ratings and more about the American people.”

“I say to you today: if you give me the honor of serving as your president, clear the decks for action,” Mr. Biden said.

The former vice president was speaking in Warm Springs, Georgia, home of the southern retreat for President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. He frequently invoked Roosevelt in his remarks.

Mr. Biden said the American people were “giving their all” as President Trump was “giving up” in the battle against COVID-19.

“I’m here to tell you: we can and we will control this virus,” Mr. Biden said, a counter to recent comments from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. “As president, I will never wave the white flag of surrender.”

Mr. Biden is working hard to flip Georgia, a state that’s long been a Republican stronghold. Mr. Trump carried Georgia by about 5 points over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

