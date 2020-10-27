A top Homeland Security official on Tuesday lashed out at a federal judge he said will soon order the department to separate illegal immigrant children from their parents in detention facilities.

Ken Cuccinelli, the No. 2 man at the department, said they want to keep families together in detention facilities “but an activist judge is preparing to order the separation of families in DHS custody.”

Mr. Cuccinelli was responding after Judge Dolly M. Gee, an Obama appointee to a federal court that sits in Los Angeles, signaled last week that she is not satisfied with how quickly children who come across the border as part of families are being released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Defendants shall continue to release Class Members from their custody without unnecessary delay in a manner consistent with the FSA and the Court’s prior Orders, and consistent with concern for the particular vulnerability of minors, especially during the pandemic,” Judge Gee wrote in an order Monday.

She is overseeing a key class action lawsuit that’s been going on for 25 years dealing with illegal immigrant children.

The plaintiffs say that if the children are released, the parents should also be released.

Homeland Security says that goes beyond the court’s jurisdiction, and if Judge Gee orders the children released the parents will stay in custody.

Mr. Cuccinelli said ICE won’t release the children without a specific court order, which he said will make clear it’s Judge Gee demanding the families be separated.

“DHS will not assist in this process without a court order,” he said. “Under the judge’s new policy, countless children may be released into the United States without lawful status and without their parents. Instead of creating new loopholes, we should be enforcing our laws.”

Judge Gee is perhaps the most powerful figure in immigration policy in the country, save for President Trump.

Her 2015 decision to update the Flores Settlement sparked the border surges of 2018 and 2019, drawing hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrant families — and fraudsters posing as families — to the U.S.

Some children died during the journey, others were abused or pressed into forced labor once in the U.S.

About 400,000 were processed and released into the U.S., most of them disappearing into the shadows, Homeland Security officials said.

