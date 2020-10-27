President Donald Trump told supporters in Omaha, Nebraska Tuesday to show up and vote on Election Day to deliver a “thundering” defeat to the left.

“It’s got to be a big one,” Mr. Trump said, dismissing polls that have him down as suppression polls by the fake news. “We are so far ahead.”

“I think we are going to win everything,” the president added.

Mr. Trump told the audience that a vaccine for the coronavirus will help the virus go away, but he said much of the news coverage of COVID will disappear after Election Day on Nov. 3.

His administration has been teasing a vaccine for weeks, saying it could be available by the end of the year.

“On Nov. 4, you won’t be hearing much about this,” he said. “Right now, It’s COVID, COVID!”

Speaking to farmers in Nebraska, the president said China had targeted them, but his administration pushed back.

“I tariffed $28 billion — took it from China and distributed it to our farmers,” Mr. Trump said.

The president campaigned earlier Tuesday in Wisconsin and Michigan, two critical swing states. He appeared in Nebraska because it is a state — like Maine — that splits its electoral college votes across congressional districts.

Overall, Mr. Trump is leading Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden in Nebraska by about six points.

He took a swipe at his opponent on crowd size, as Mr. Trump has attracted thousands at every rally. The president said Mr. Biden claims he doesn’t want big crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hell of an excuse,” Mr. Trump said.

