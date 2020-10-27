SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A Eugene man has been charged with murder and bias crime in connection with the fatal shooting of a man Monday in east Salem, police said.

Salem police detectives arrested and charged 46-year-old Manuel North with second-degree murder, first-degree bias crime, and unlawful use of a weapon, the Salem Police Department said in a news release.

Police identified the victim Tuesday as Herman Leslie Graham III, 48, of Salem. Police have said he was detained at the scene of the shooting but haven’t released further details about the incident.

North was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the Marion County Circuit Court annex. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.