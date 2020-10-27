The Fraternal Order of Police Tuesday called out multiple national media outlets for their coverage of a fatal police shooting of a Black man in Philadelphia that spurred riots resulting in injuries to 30 officers.

In a series of tweets, the FOP slammed CNN, ABC, NBC, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and the BBC for failing to mention in their headlines that the man, 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr., ran at the officers with a knife.

“The headlines fail to mention the key fact: the suspect ran at the officers, armed with a knife, while they attempted to retreat. They’re part of the problem and stoking tensions,” FOP said of the media.

In an earlier tweet, the FOP singled out NBC News for not including in its headline that the suspect charged at the officers, while they were retreating.

“Your headline only stokes tension and unrest further. You are part of the problem…be better!” FOP wrote in a Tweet at NBC News.

The FOP is among dozens of law enforcement associations to endorse President Trump.

The spat comes after hundreds of protesters swarmed the Philadelphia streets Monday night following the fatal shooting.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers shot and killed a man just before 4 p.m. Monday after officers reportedly ordered him to drop a knife. The man was later identified as Mr. Wallace.

The spokesman said Mr. Wallace “advanced towards” the officers, who fired at him “several times.”

Civil unrest and looting broke out in the city following news of the shooting. Police vehicles and dumpsters were torched and retail stores were looted.

More than 30 officers were wounded, according to media reports. Most were struck by rocks and bricks, but one officer was hospitalized with a broken leg after being struck by a pickup truck.

