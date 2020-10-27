Google announced on Tuesday that it will “temporarily pause” ads referring to the 2020 election or its outcome as soon as the polls close next week.

Amanda Storey, Google Trust and Safety director, said on the company’s blog that Google is taking additional measures to stop the spread of bad information on its platform.

“[G]iven the possibility of delayed election results this year (and to limit the potential for ads to increase confusion post-election), we made the decision to enforce our Sensitive Events policy as soon as the polls close on November 3, which will temporarily pause ads referencing the 2020 election, the candidates, or its outcome,” Ms. Storey wrote.

Ms. Storey also announced that Google has partnered with the Associated Press to provide authoritative election results next week.

Alongside its work to provide verified information to its users, Ms. Storey said the company has equipped campaigns with more tools to protect themselves and has engaged with law enforcement about potential election interference.

“In addition to the work our own teams are doing, we’ve continued to meet regularly with law enforcement officials and other technology companies to share leads and threat information around suspected election interference,” Ms. Storey wrote. “We will remain in close coordination in the days preceding and following the election.”

On Wednesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai will testify before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation alongside the CEOs of Twitter and Facebook about the efficacy of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

While the hearing is intended to focus on Section 230, the provision providing protection to companies such as Google from legal liability for content posted by users on their platforms, Mr. Pichai is expected to face questions pertaining to his company’s actions relating to next week’s election.

