HONOLULU (AP) - Honolulu police conducted an administrative investigation after an officer was accused of arresting a 15-year-old by who had a personal dispute with the officer’s son, a department spokeswoman said.

Police spokeswoman Michelle Yu said Officer Kirk Uemura and his supervisor were disciplined earlier this year. When asked what kind of disciplinary action was taken, she said, “We are still trying to confirm this.”

Uemura couldn’t be reached for comment.

On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii and the boy’s parents filed a federal lawsuit claiming Uemura had the teen arrested because the teen and the officer’s son were at odds and had fought after school.

Uemura was “motivated solely by a personal vengeance,” the lawsuit said.

ACLU of Hawaii attorney Wookie Kim said they have tried for nearly two years to use the police disciplinary process to hold the department accountable, but there’s been little or no information about whether the officers involved were disciplined.

Uemura remains on the job, while his supervisor during the 2018 incident retired this summer, Yu said.

