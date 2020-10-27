New early voting data showed Democrats failing to hit their mark in several battleground states, giving Trump campaign officials more reasons for optimism Tuesday as President Trump rallied voters in key Midwestern states and Democrat Joseph R. Biden made a play for traditionally red Georgia.

In Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Arizona, Democrats are falling short of their target of 70% of early votes cast either in-person or by mail. That’s the lead they hoped to build up to stave off an expected higher Republican turnout on Election Day.

“The Democrats have not opened up a large enough lead in the early vote totals, and they know it,” said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh. “They have now realized that they put too many eggs in the vote-by-mail basket, and they’re not hitting the marks they need.”

Campaigning in battleground Michigan, which does not track partisan affiliation of early voting, Mr. Trump said he’s pulled ahead by 3 percentage points, apparently referring to internal campaign polling. Mr. Biden leads by an average of 9 points in public polls.

“We’re going to have a great red wave,” said Mr. Trump, who also had campaign stops on Tuesday in Wisconsin and Nebraska. “It’s happening in Florida. Right now we’re leading almost everywhere. I gotta say, I’m working my ass off.”

Mr. Biden, campaigning in Georgia, told supporters that it’s “‘go’ time!”

“There is one week left. Over 60 million Americans have already voted and millions more by the end of this week,” Mr. Biden said at a drive-in rally in Atlanta. “I believe when you use your power, the power to vote, it will change the course of this country right here in Georgia with all of you. These are the final days, so keep that sense of empowerment with you, that sense of optimism, what we can do, what we will do, what we can overcome, what we will overcome.”

First lady Melania Trump also made her campaign solo debut Tuesday, telling an audience in Pennsylvania that her husband has taken the responsible approach to the coronavirus pandemic while Democrats were focused on “a sham impeachment.” She said Mr. Biden’s “socialist agenda” would destroy the economic progress of the past four years under Mr. Trump.

The president, mindful of the early voting trends, surveyed supporters at his rally in Lansing, Michigan, on Tuesday. Most of them indicated that they intend to vote in person on Election Day.

That’s how Mr. Trump and his campaign advisers are hoping the election plays out, to erase Mr. Biden’s presumed lead among the more than 67 million votes cast so far.

In Florida, Democrats’ lead in early voting over the GOP has dwindled from 19 percentage points when voting began Oct. 19 to less than five percentage points on Tuesday, 41.8% to 37.1%, according to the U.S. Elections Project. Another 20% of early voters specified no party affiliation.

In Iowa, Democrats’ edge over the GOP in early voting has fallen to a margin of 49.3% to 31.9%. In North Carolina, Democrats have cast about 39% of the state’s early votes, compared with 30% for GOP voters and 30% by people with no party affiliation.

Pennsylvania’s early vote totals show Democrats nearly reaching the magic threshold of 70%, casting 68.9 percent of the 1.8 million mail ballots returned so far. Republicans account for 21.3% of the ballots returned, while 9.1% have no party affiliation.

But Rep. Mike Kelly, Pennsylvania Republican and a Trump surrogate, said the Biden campaign shouldn’t count on all those votes by registered Democrats. He said his state has many blue-collar Democrats who are voting for Mr. Trump.

“There are a tremendous number of generational Democrats who have decided that their party left them a long time ago,” Mr. Kelly said. “There’s some kind of a misconception throughout the country right now that somehow, every Democrat who mailed in their ballot was a vote for Joe Biden. I think that is way off the mark.”

While Mr. Trump and his campaign advisers are sounding optimistic about the trends in early voting, former Trump campaign manger Corey Lewandowski conceded Tuesday that they won’t know for certain until Election Day whether they’re right. He said some of the better-than-expected early voting by Republicans could translate into fewer GOP voters on Nov. 3.

“We have enormous amounts of early voting,” Mr. Lewandowski said on Fox News. “Traditionally, Republican vote on Election Day. We’re not sure yet if all of our voters are turning out early and we’re going to have a massive Election Day push, or [if] some of those are being consumed right now. No one knows the answer.”

The Texas Democratic Party said Tuesday that 860,000 people under the age of 29 have cast votes in the state, and said nearly half of those were voters who had never participated in a general election.

“Young voters will decide this election,” said Texas Democrats’ spokesman Abhi Rahman. “We couldn’t be more thrilled with the records being broken every single day from young voters making their voices heard. For Texas Democrats to win up and down the ballot, we need every youth voter to turn out to the polls.”

In Georgia, a state that Mr. Trump won in 2016 by about five percentage points, Mr. Biden tried to put the president on defense on Tuesday. The state is essentially tied in public polls, and the Democrat showed that he’s closing out the presidential race the same way he started it, framing his showdown with Mr. Trump as a “battle for the soul of the nation.”

“Time and again throughout our history we have seen charlatans, con men, phony populists who sought to play on our fears, appeal to our worst appetites, and pick at the oldest scabs we have for their own political gain,” Mr. Biden said. “Pope Francis warns us against this phony populism that appeals to ‘the basest and the most selfish instincts.’”

Mr. Biden said by contrast he is running to “unite this nation and to heal this nation.”

“God and history have called us to this moment and this mission,” he said. “With our voices and our votes we must free us from the forces of darkness, the forces of division and the forces of yesterday, and the forces that pull us apart hold us down, and hold us back.”

David Johnson, a Georgia-based GOP strategist, said Mr. Biden has been “very smart” to stick with the same basic message throughout the campaign.

“He realizes this is a referendum on Trump. And when I say ‘a referendum on Trump,’ it is not Trump’s policies, it is Trump’s personality,” Mr. Johnson said. “If you took away Trump from the race and put a generic Republican with Trump’s policies in, it wouldn’t even be a race. The Republican would be beating Biden. The problem is that it all comes down to Trump’s personality. That is what is driving voters to Biden right now, and Biden’s people know that.”

In Warm Springs, the former retreat of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Mr. Biden said he won’t “wave the white flag of surrender” in the battle against the coronavirus. He said the U.S. needs a president “who cares less about his TV ratings and more about the American people.”

“I’m ready to act. We know what to do. And starting on day one of my presidency, we will do it,” he said.

Mrs. Trump, at a campaign stop in Atglen, Pa., said Democrats “cared more about removing our elected president” through impeachment than they cared about the public health crisis last winter.

“This sham was led by opposition, and their display of hatred is on display to this day,” the first lady said. “Children watching and learning about politics in our country deserved a better display of political responsibility and respect for our sacred institutions.”

She said Democrats “have chosen to put their own agendas ahead of the American people’s well-being. Instead, they attempt to create a divide — a divide on something that should be nonpartisan and noncontroversial. A divide that causes confusion and fear instead of hope and security. That is not leadership.”

The first lady tested positive for COVID-19 in early October, as did Mr. Trump and their son Barron. She thanked the audience “for all the love and support you gave us.”

“We are all feeling so much better now thanks to healthy living and some of the amazing therapeutic options available in our country,” Mrs. Trump said. “Like many of you, I have experienced the first-hand effects of COVID-19, not only as a patient, but as a worried mother and wife. I know there are many people who have lost loved ones or know people who have been forever impacted by this silent enemy — my family’s thoughts and prayers are with all of you through this difficult time.”

She said, “We all know the American spirit is stronger than this virus. We have proven that we can and will overcome this unexpected challenge. This administration chooses to keep moving forward during this pandemic, not backward.”

⦁ David Sherfinski contributed to this report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.