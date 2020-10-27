Joseph R. Biden on Tuesday compared President Trump’s administration to a desperate carnival barker finding it increasingly difficult to trick marks out of their money with rigged games.

“It doesn’t take long for people to figure out when the game is up,” Mr. Biden said at a “drive-in” rally in Atlanta, Georgia.

“You know, when the carny show goes through town the first time and people find out there’s no pea under any one of the three shells, the next time it comes back it doesn’t get much attention,” he said. “Well, that’s what the Trump administration has done.”

Earlier in the day in Warm Springs, Mr. Biden warned of “charlatans, con men and phony populists” who try to take advantage of people for political gain.

“They appear when the nation has been hit the hardest and we’re at our most vulnerable,” he said. “Never to solve anything. Always to benefit themselves.”

