Joseph R. Biden on Tuesday compared President Trump’s administration to a desperate carnival barker finding it increasingly difficult to trick marks out of their money with rigged games.

“It doesn’t take long for people to figure out when the game is up,” Mr. Biden said at a “drive-in” rally in Atlanta, Georgia.

“You know, when the carny show goes through town the first time and people find out there’s no pea under any one of the three shells, the next time it comes back it doesn’t get much attention,” he said. “Well, that’s what the Trump administration has done.”

Mr. Biden marveled at the fact that he was campaigning in person this late in the game in Georgia, which hasn’t broken for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden have been running neck-and-neck in public polling on the state.

“There aren’t a lot of pundits who would have guessed four years ago that a Democratic candidate for president in 2020 would be campaigning in Georgia on the final week of the election,” Mr. Biden said. “Or that we’d have such competitive Senate races in Georgia — but we do. Because something’s happening here in Georgia and across America.”

Earlier in the day in Warm Springs, Mr. Biden warned of “charlatans, con men and phony populists” who try to take advantage of people for political gain.

“They appear when the nation has been hit the hardest and we’re at our most vulnerable,” he said. “Never to solve anything. Always to benefit themselves.”

