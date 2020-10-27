Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in at the Supreme Court Tuesday morning in a private ceremony by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.

A photograph shared on social media shows Justice Barrett alongside her husband taking the judicial oath.

She will participate in the justices’ conference on Friday where they privately weigh what cases to hear, and Justice Barrett will begin hearing oral arguments next week.

The arguments take place via teleconference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new justice will be in the spotlight for how she handles a religious liberty challenge next Wednesday, Nov. 4 — the day after the election.

In Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, Catholic Social Services has sued the City of Philadelphia for banning the Christian organization for not placing children in foster homes with same-sex couples.

During confirmation hearings for both her 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals nomination in 2017 and subsequently the high court nomination, Justice Barrett was peppered with inquiries about her Catholic faith, as she has identified as a devout Catholic.

“Given all the discussion about her religion, that will probably be one that people will be focused on,” Curt Levey, president of the Committee for Justice, told The Washington Times.

